Encinitas Crime Report (July 12 - July 18)

July 18

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1100 block Elfin Forest Road, 11:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 700 block Munevar Road, 9:05 a.m.

July 17

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 0 block Ponto Road, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - N Coast Highway 101 Marcheta Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession controlled substance - Calle Timiteo La Costa Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Fraud - 1900 block Circle Lane Park, 9 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession marijuana over an ounce - over 18 - S El Camino Real Encinitas Boulevard, 4:20 a.m.

July 16

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:16 a.m.

July 15

• Felony assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:42 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 5900 block Linea del Cielo, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block 2nd Street, 8:11 a.m.

July 14

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 500 S block 101, 1:14 a.m.

• Fraud - 1700 S block El Camino Real, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - Gabrielle Glen S Hale Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 200 block Coneflower Street, 9 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 700 block Neptune Avenue, 4:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Grandview Street, 1:39 a.m.

July 13

• Residential burglary - 14900 block Rivawill Court, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Gardena Road/Santa Fe Drive, 4:18 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 1500 block Windsor Road, 1:22 a.m.

July 12

• Residential burglary - 17100 block Alva Road, 10:20 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 9:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect - 1900 block Silverleaf Circle, 9:10 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Andrew Avenue, 7 p.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles - N Coast Highway 101 Marcheta Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:41 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 600 block La Costa Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 100 S block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 7:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2:48 a.m.