Dog Days of Summer to take place Aug. 12

The 13th Annual Cardiff Dog Days of Summer will be presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Set in the beautiful coastal community, this free one-day event for dogs and dog lovers features over 100 dog-related vendors, rescue groups, pet adoption agencies, and a carefully curated “Maker’s Market Row” with local handmade goods. There will be dog contests, live music, kids activities, beer & wine garden, food trucks and a special appearance by City of Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and more.

Enjoy refreshing brews from The Lost Abbey and wine from CG Di Arie at the Beer & Wine Garden situated next to the main stage. Here, you can drink while watching the dog contests and while you’re here, you can listen to all the great live music that’ll continue two hours after the festival is over. There will be musical performances by The Nightengayles, School of Rock’s Student Band and performing for the first time, is award-winning Country Pop artist, Steve Ybarra. Come hungry because there will be tasty bites by local food truck purveyors and Mizu will be providing free hydration stations filled with fresh water from Palomar Water so make sure to bring reusable bottles to stay cool and hydrated! Cardiff 101 will have an Opportunity Drawing booth to purchase tickets to win a cruise bike from Electra Bicycle Company, tickets to KAABOO Del Mar, Goldcoast Skateboard, Belly Up Concert tickets, a dog DNA kit from Embark Vet, cool gear from Pupologie, Nixon, Neso Tents, Vertra Suncare, gift cards from Fowler’s Boutique, Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13, Miltons Deli and more.

At “Rescue Row” this will be the place to adopt a forever furiend with numerous featured rescue groups presented by Rancho Coastal Humane Society. The City of Encinitas “Pet Health Expo” will be on-site providing pet services including: micro-chipping, licensing, vaccinations and more thanks to San Diego Humane Society. Does your pup like to strut its fluff? Compete in a contest for a chance to take home a ribbon for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place along with a goodie bag. Registration is day of the event from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. with a $5 cash per entry or $6 for credit/debit. Come enjoy this community event, you may even meet your new furry best friend.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of: City of Encinitas, California Veterinary Specialists,County of San Diego, Billy + Margot, The Lost Abbey, California Coast Credit Union, Rancho Coastal Humane Society,C.G. Di Arie Winery, Just Food For Dogs, Kamp Kanine, EDCO, Electra Bicycle Company, A Pet’s Life Magazine, Natural Awakenings, Storage West, The Crack Shack in Encinitas, Palomar Mountain Spring Water, Mizu Life, Neso, Fleming and Associates, and Cappuccino in the Park.

For more information please call (760) 436-0431 or visit our website at www.cardiff101.com.