Encinitas Crime Report (July 20 to July 24)

July 24

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 N block El Camino Real, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 1700 block San Elijo Road, 10:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

July 23

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 block Sealane Drive, 10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1200 N block 101, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 700 S block 101, 3 p.m.

July 22

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 7000 block Cinnamon Teal Street, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1300 S block 101, 2 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: stolen copper materials over $950 - 16000 block Via De La Valle, 7 a.m.

July 21

• Fraud - 600 block San Mario Drive, 5:50 p.m.

• Fraud - Calle Magdalena and Encinitas Boulevard, 4:25 a.m.

• Felony assault with deadly weapon: not firearm - 500 S block 101, 1:28 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 700 block Raintree Drive, 12:04 a.m.

July 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6300 block Paseo Delicias, 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 5:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 4:55 p.m.

• Felony likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult - 1700 block Swallowtail Road, 2:25 p.m.