Two men wanted for robbing Leucadia gas station

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station are investigating an early morning July 25 armed robbery at a Leucadia gas station.

A man who identified himself as the shop owner, and wished to not be named, said at the time of the incident around 5 a.m., his cashier was stocking in the back of the Shell gas station store, located at 865 Orpheus Avenue.

Video surveillance shows one suspect patrolled with a shotgun while the other yanked the register. The cashier, hearing the noise, then came out into the otherwise empty store to discover the men.

One of the men pointed the gun at the cashier and asked, "You good homeboy?" The cashier took shelter in the bathroom, the owner said.

The suspects made off with the entire register — worth $15,000 — and containing hundreds of dollars, the owner said.

"They were in and out within 30 seconds and targeting the register," the owner said. "They didn't want to hurt anybody. They just wanted the money. They could have stolen a lot more but they didn't. They knew exactly what they were doing."

Video surveillance shows the two men appeared in their late 20s and were fit with dark hair. One man was wearing a bandana covering his nose and mouth, while the other was wearing a full mask.

The robbers had at least one gun, with either a red handle or red bandana wrapped around it, according to the Sheriff's Department. No one was injured.

Video surveillance footage can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/226949851.

The owner said he believed his shop, which is right off the 5 Freeway, was in a safe area. However, the shop was previously targeted in another armed robbery in 2009 at a similar time. The same cashier was working the store at that time.

"The good thing is no one was hurt," the owner said. "Take the money, I don't care. Don't point a gun at my cashier."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 888-580-8477. Tips may be submitted anonymously, and informants may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.