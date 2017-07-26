Encinitas Crime Report (July 20-July 25)

July 25

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - E I Street/S Vulcan Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 400 W block B Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used - 800 block Orpheus Avenue, 5:13 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 S block Sierra Avenue, 4:20 a.m.

July 24

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1200 S block 101, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - Encinitas Boulevard/S Vulcan, 10 a.m.

July 23

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 17600 block Calle Mayor, 12:15 a.m.

July 22

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 W block D Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2700 S block 101, 9:22 a.m.

July 21

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1700 N block 101, 11:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1500 W block Valley Parkway, 4:23 p.m.

• Felony threaten executive officer with violence - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 100 W block D Stret, 1:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 9:30 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Saxony Road, 5:05 a.m.

• Felony manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 3:30 a.m.

July 20

• Fraud - 700 block Fourth Street, 11 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17000 block Silver Crest Drive, 11 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6900 block El Camino Real, 2:40 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Ocean View Avenue/Union Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 2000 block Lemonberry Lane, noon

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7000 block Ivy Street, 1 a.m.