Bands announced for Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association recently announced that seven bands will play at numerous locations for the 30th Annual Taste of Encinitas which will be held on Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., presented by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties.

The musicians will entertain the 1,300-plus attendees that stroll South Coast Hwy 101 sampling food from 25-plus restaurants and wine and beer from 20-plus Sip Stops in downtown Encinitas.

Encinitas 101 is excited to welcome back Irish recording artist JP Hennessy to the Lumberyard Courtyard stage. At the north end, at Concept Surf Shop, Russell Ramo will be entertaining attendees, and at Caravan West you can see Kennady Tracy. While experiencing the Taste, don’t forget to make your way to Moonlight Yogurt to watch The Sea Monks perform.

One block south, Andy & Rob of Mediterranean Sundance will entertain Taste of Encinitas participants in front of Bier Garden with the sounds of authentic Spanish guitar. Stop by Sea Coast Exclusive Properties, one of the Sip Stops, and enjoy classic oldies and surf music from local Encinitas band Superwave.

In front of Pacific Sotheby's, folks can enjoy the duo of Linda Berry and John January. Meanwhile, anchoring the south end of town, outside Encinitas Fish Shop, Jason Matkin will perform his own originals and popular cover songs with his own flare.

Visit www.visitencinitas.org for more information and to purchase tickets online. Tickets are also available at the E101 office (818 S. Coast Hwy 101). The $45 per person price includes all food and ten drink samples, as well as all the entertainment described above. Same-day tickets (if available) will be $50, but the event typically sells out in advance. — Submitted news release