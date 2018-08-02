Encinitas Crime Report (July 27 to July 31)

July 31

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 0 E block D Street, 2 a.m.

July 30

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 500 block Pacific Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Leucadia Boulevard/Town Center Place, 7:17 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 0 E block D Street, 12:13 a.m.

July 29

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 11:17 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1300 block Calle Christopher, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Gibraltar Street/Romeria Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 700 block La Costa Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 1500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 6 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1100 block Regal Road, 9:26 a.m.

July 28

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 100 block Diana Street, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 200 N block 101, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 10:30 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 700 block Neptune Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1500 N block 101, 7:04 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 7000 block Avenida Encinas, 6:53 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1600 block Eolus Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 2100 block Village Parkway, 3 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 4900 block El Mirlo, 2 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 2100 block Cte Mango, 11:22 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 15600 block Via Montecristo, 9 a.m.

July 27

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 800 block Sandbar Way, 9:59 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 7:31 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 7:04 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1000 block Stephanie Court, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 100 block Village Green Road, 6:35 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1000 block Cottage Way, 6:30 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 2100 block Village Park Way, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 1:55 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 900 block Orpheus Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 N block El Camino Real, 11:08 a.m.

• Fraud - 2100 block Cte Mango, 11:05 a.m.