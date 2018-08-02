Olivenhain Municipal Water District to host open house

Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites the public to attend its annual 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility open house on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free of charge and will feature guided facility tours, a water-wise landscape workshop, and more.

California Landscape Technologies, OMWD's landscape water conservation services contractor, will present an informative and interactive workshop that will feature methods to reduce outdoor water use and increase irrigation efficiencies. The free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Water reclamation operators will provide guided tours of the facility, providing a glimpse into the process that converts wastewater into recycled water. The recycled water produced at the facility is used to irrigate parks, schools, golf courses, landscaped medians, and homeowner association common areas, reducing the demand for potable water. Tours will begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m., and will last approximately 45 minutes to one hour.

In addition to the workshop and tours, there will be children’s activities, and crafts, complimentary refreshments, and informational booths from Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, San Diego Gas and Electric, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and I Love a Clean San Diego. Select water-saving devices will be available free of charge, while supplies last.

At the event, guests will also learn about a service OMWD offers to its customers to help conserve potable water—a recycled water fill station for residential customer use. The fill station is located in the 4S Ranch area and is open to any OMWD residential customer after a brief certification process. The recycled water is provided free of charge and is applicable for non-potable water uses such as landscape irrigation. More information about the fill station is available at www.olivenhain.com/fillstation.

The 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility recycles up to two million gallons of water each day and is located at 16595 Dove Canyon Road in San Diego.