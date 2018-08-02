SDA, LCC students awarded scholarships to study health care

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation awarded 2018/2019 scholarships to 11 North County students pursuing careers in the healthcare field, including students from San Dieguito Academy (SDA) and La Costa Canyon High School (LCC). This joint scholarship program is now in its 15th year providing assistance for qualified and deserving young people. The awards were presented at a luncheon on July 11 at the Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Audrey Maskiewicz, of SDA, received a scholarship to study biological sciences at UC Davis. Bridget Rosales-Ortiz, also from SDA, was awarded a scholarship to study nursing at UC Merced. Vanessa Perez Yanez, of LCC, plans to use her scholarship to pursue a career in psychiatric nursing and study at Miramar College.

In addition, some students from SDA and LCC received renewals of scholarships they previously received. Estefania Atempa, a 2017 graduate of LCC, attends MiraCosta College and plans to become a nurse. Aileen Castillo, a graduate of SDA, attends UC Riverside and hopes to become a physician's assistant.

The scholarship program was the brainchild of Leonard Polster, an ardent supporter of both Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, as well as a long-time member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Polster united both organizations via the scholarship program to encourage students to pursue careers in the medical field to help offset the shortage of healthcare workers.