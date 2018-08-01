Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA announces new executive director

Lauren Hall has been named the new Executive Director of the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA in Encinitas.

Hall was chosen for the role after a nationwide search. She replaces Sarah Reese who served in the same capacity since August 2015. Reese remains with the organization in an expanded role, as the Area Vice President overseeing the Magdalena Ecke YMCA and five other YMCA’s located in San Diego County.

“Lauren is an excellent selection for this role. Throughout her career, she has successfully led her teams with innovative programming, fundraising, outreach, community partnerships and capital improvement,” said Reese, area vice president for the YMCA of San Diego County. “Under her leadership the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA will continue to be one of the most successful Y’s in the country, strengthening the lives of thousands of kids, adults, seniors and families.”

Hall is an active professional within the YMCA as well as in the North County Coastal community. She previously served as the branch’s Associate Executive Director and other roles throughout her 18-year tenure with the organization, overseeing member experience operations, programs, financial development and supporting volunteer board development. She leads a variety of YMCA committees and initiatives for the Association. Additionally, she has served on several advisory boards and councils for the University of San Diego, Junior League of San Diego, and is active in the Encinitas-3 Collaborative.

“I am honored to serve the incredible staff, board and community to further advance the important work of the YMCA,” said Hall. “I’m excited to join a team of executive leadership making an outstanding impact throughout the County.”

Hall received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Communications from the University of San Diego with a minor in Business and Non-profit Management. She is a 2018 graduate of the LEAD San Diego IMPACT program through the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. She also received her Certificate in Fundraising Management from Indiana University-Lilly School of Philanthropy in 2010. Hall lives in La Costa (Carlsbad) with her husband Andrew and their two young children.