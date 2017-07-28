Authorities seek IDs of alleged attempted kidnapping suspects

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two men wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Encinitas on July 26.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. that evening in the 1600 block of Neptune Avenue, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The 15-year-old girl told deputies that she was waxing her surfboard in her home's driveway when a man came up from behind her and pinned her to the ground.

The girl then said the man tried to drag her toward a blue older model pickup truck with another man waiting inside on Grandview Street, according to the news release.

The girl was able to fight back and run inside her home uninjured, the sheriff's department said.

She was able to describe to authorities what the man in the pickup truck looked like. She said he was white, between 20 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-11-inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and a long brown beard. Authorities have released a sketch of what the man could possibly look like.

The girl also described the man who grabbed her as white, between 20 and 30 years old, about five-foot-10-inches tall, with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing board shorts.

The girl said the blue pickup truck had a suspension lift, metal racks and possibly an extended cab, authorities said.

The sheriff's department is urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.