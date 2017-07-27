Weatherford selected to lead Oak Crest Middle School

San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Eric Dill will recommend the appointment of San Dieguito Academy Assistant Principal Brieahna Weatherford as the new principal of Oak Crest Middle School, according to a press release.

Weatherford began her teaching career in the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) as a summer school math teacher, long-term substitute, and adult education teacher. At Escondido High School, she taught AVID, English Language Development, Health Sciences, Spanish, and Sheltered English courses, while working as a volleyball coach and program leader focused on positive student interventions. As a teacher on special assignment, she focused on student attendance, data/testing, and technology for 21st century teaching and learning.

Weatherford served as an assistant principal at Mission Vista High School for two years overseeing the growth, development, and success of the new magnet high school through quality instructional practices, technology implementation, and supporting unique elective opportunities for students.

Weatherford returned to SDUHSD in 2015 as an assistant principal at San Dieguito Academy. For the past two years, she has been immersed in the SDUHSD culture, providing opportunities for all students “to experience educational success, while working and collaborating with the outstanding staff, teachers, and families that make the SDUHSD such a special place to work,” the press release said.

Weatherford grew up in Northern California. She earned her undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara, and her teaching credential and master’s degree from National University. She recently completed her doctorate in educational leadership from UC San Diego.

Weatherford is a proud mom and wife, a travel and beach enthusiast, and is thrilled to be joining the Wave family at Oak Crest Middle School.

Weatherford will assume her new role beginning Aug. 1.