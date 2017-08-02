Park 101 brings unique outdoor concept to Carlsbad

A Carlsbad eatery is hoping to change up the game with a unique concept.

Park 101, which opened in early July at 3040 Carlsbad Boulevard and is the brainchild of Southern California restaurateurs Doug Sondomowicz and Peter Cich, includes ample outdoor seating in the 8,000-square-foot, park-cafeteria hybrid establishment with four places to grab food.

"The goal was to create something unlike any other and as with any new business, you expect to get some bad with the good," said Jenny Pohlkamp, general manager. "We worked hard to pay homage to the city of Carlsbad and aim to satisfy the needs of our locals and will continue to work with everyone from our staff to businesses to guests to never settle and always grow."

Visitors can indulge in barbecued foods at Park Smoked Meats; take-away sandwiches, juices, ice cream, coffee and doughnuts at Deli & Dough; 32 beers on draft and other libations at the Garden Pub; and lighter fares on the upstairs Tamarack Deck.

"We wanted to have a fresh take on smoked meats all while keeping in mind the Southern California flair we all love," Pohlkamp said.

The space includes park benches and firepits for guests to enjoy their food and drinks. They can also play games, like a giant Connect Four station and cornhole.

Pohlkamp said Park 101, which is dog-friendly, is a welcome environment for anyone.

"The genesis of Park 101 is to create a welcoming atmosphere for the lively Carlsbad community," she said.

"The active lifestyle that surrounds the village is apparent at all hours of the day, and if we can provide a one-stop shop for everyone, then we have accomplished our goal. Whether it be a quick pit stop on your morning run for a healthy acai bowl, a cup of joe and doughnuts on the way to work, lunch with an unbeatable 'office view,' date nights on the deck or dinner with the family; we want you to be able to feel comfortable and enjoy the Park."

For hours and more information, visit www.park101carlsbad.com