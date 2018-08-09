Encinitas Crime Report (Aug. 1 to Aug. 5)

Aug. 5

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Interstate 5 Ramp/Leucadia, 8:54 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 0 E block D Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Calle Christopher, 12:10 a.m.

Aug. 4

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:27 a.m.

Aug. 3

• Street robbery - weapon used - Gatepost Road/Village Park Way, 11:16 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Crest Drive/Hickoryhill Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Crest Drive/Hickoryhill Drive, 7:15 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury - 100 block Via Morella, 6:07 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 6 p.m.

• Commercial robbery - no weapon - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 8:04 a.m.

Aug. 2

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 400 W block B Street, 11 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Passiflora Avenue, 6:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 800 block Passiflora Avenue, 6:24 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 20200 block Fortuna Del Este, 6 p.m.

Aug. 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2400 block Newcastle Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 200 N block 101, 5:02 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 2:15 a.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Hermes Avenue/Leucadia Boulevard, 1:49 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 12:13 a.m.