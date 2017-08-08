Joe’s Paving takes a unique approach

At Joe's Paving, CEO Sean Repko says there's "no guesswork."

With thorough proposals that are Microsoft Excel-driven, the Valley Center paving business stands out among its competitors.

"It's almost like a menu," Repko said. "You know exactly what you're getting."

Customers also don't pay until the work is complete, which helps build trust, Repko said.

Repko took over the business in November 2001 after deciding to make a switch from his career in technology, in which he owned his own business.

He saw the then-30-year-old company was for sale and worked for the former owner for no pay for 60 days to see if he was up to the challenge of taking it over since he had no prior experience in contracting.

Now having owned Joe's Paving for nearly 17 years, he has grown the business 400 percent, he said.

Joe's Paving specializes in asphalt paving construction for both residential and commercial clients. Its team takes “a comprehensive approach to service, catering to new home tract developments, private roads, shopping centers, industrial parks, mobile home parks, homeowners’ associations, and much more,” according to its website.

What makes Joe's Paving unique is Repko's background and the professionalism of his 60 employees, Repko said.

"There are a lot of companies that do what we do," he said. "You have to have a license, the equipment and you have to be professional with a good track record. We have all that. What differentiates us, in many cases, is you don't need a college degree to do what we do, but I have a background in economics and finance. My guys are professional and look good with tucked in shirts. I think first impressions are really important."

For more information about Joe's Paving, visit www.pavingamerica.com or call 760-749-0519. Location: 28419 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center, CA 92082.

