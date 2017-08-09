Four candidates in the running for 49th Congressional District election

Three people have filed so far to run against incumbent Congressman Darrell Issa in the 49th Congressional District of California election next year.

Retired Marine Col. Douglas Applegate, businessman Paul Kerr and environmental attorney Mike Levin have thrown their hats in the ring for the primary election on Nov. 6, 2018.

The 49th Congressional District of California includes cities in the southern portion of the state, including South Orange County and the North San Diego cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Carlsbad, Vista, Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

Applegate, Kerr and Levin will participate in a candidates forum presented by the Democratic Club of Vista on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1234 North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista.

Those interested in attending should register at http://bit.ly/2hp0otK

49th Congressional District of California candidates so far (in alphabetical order):

Douglas Applegate

• Age: 63

• City of residence: San Clemente

• Time lived in 49th Congressional District: 30-plus years

• Political Party: Democrat

• Professional occupation: Marine Colonel (retired), Infantry Officer, Judge Advocate, Civil & Criminal Trial Attorney

• Education: Arizona State University

• Previous public service: 32 years active and reserve service, Marine Corps.

• What are three things you hope to achieve if elected?

Healthcare: I will work to make single payer healthcare a reality. I believe that healthcare is a human right, and a Medicare-for-All system will reduce costs and dramatically increase coverage. Immigration: We are a nation of immigrants. I will fight for sensible, compassionate, comprehensive immigration reform, with pathways to citizenship for our millions of hard-working undocumented residents. Environment: It is too late for half measures. The climate crisis we face demands massive public investment in a comprehensive sustainable energy production and a distribution system for the preservation of our national prosperity, national security, and global environment.

Darrell Issa

• Age: 63

• City of residence: Vista, California

• Time lived in 49th Congressional District: 30-plus years

• Political Party: Republican

• Professional occupation: Tech entrepreneur

• Education: Business Administration. Kent State, Siena Heights University

• Previous public service: Captain, United States Army.

• What are three things you hope to achieve if elected?

Promote jobs and innovation. As an entrepreneur and tech policy leader, I’ve seen first hand the challenges new businesses face. I’ll continue working to bring jobs back home and promote policies that allow all to have the opportunity to achieve the American dream. Reform our broken tax code. Fixing our tax code is my highest priority. Americans need to be able to keep more of their hard-earned money and job-creators need a tax structure that will allow us to unleash productivity, create jobs, and grow our nation's economy. Put veterans first. The heroes who fought and gave it all to serve our nation deserve the highest standard of care and the benefits they’ve earned. As a former Captain in the U.S. Army, I’ll never stop fighting to put our veterans first.

Paul Kerr

• Age: 62

• City of residence: Rancho Santa Fe

• Time lived in 49th Congressional District: San Diego County for over 43 years, in boundaries of 49th Congressional District for 12 years.

• Political Party: Democrat

• Professional occupation: Business Owner

• Education: San Diego State University, BA in Economics with Minor in Real Estate

• Previous public service: I have been a member of the Advisory Board of the San Diego State University Corky McMillin Center for Real Estate since shortly after its inception, as well as an active and long-standing supporter of the San Diego Police Officers’ Widows and Orphans Fund, the California Highway Patrol 11–99 Foundation, the MS Society and Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

• What are three things you hope to achieve if elected?

Ensure that every American has quality health insurance. Pass a law that removes the deadline for veterans to use their GI Bill benefits Create a job training program for enlisted members of the military before they leave the service.

Mike Levin

• Age: 38

• City of residence: San Juan Capistrano

• Time lived in 49th Congressional District: Levin was raised in South Orange County and moved back after law school. Levin and his wife bought their current home in San Juan Capistrano in 2014 and lived in Ladera Ranch for a year prior to that.

• Political Party: Democrat

• Professional occupation: Environmental Attorney and Clean Energy Advocate