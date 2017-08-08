Woman struck by train in Encinitas dies

A woman died on the early morning of Aug. 8 after being struck by a Coaster train in Encinitas, authorities said.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a Coaster versus pedestrian at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and Vulcan Avenue at 6:28 a.m., according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary investigation found that the southbound Coaster was traveling at about 50 miles per hour when the 56-year-old woman ran onto the railroad tracks in front of the train, authorities said.

The train then went into emergency braking but struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said. Authorities have not further identified the woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.