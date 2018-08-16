Encinitas Crime Report (Aug. 8 to Aug. 12)

Aug. 12

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2600 block Cazadero Drive, 10:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 4:40 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 8:45 a.m.

Aug. 11

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 400 W block B Street, 11:49 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7100 block Sitio Caliente, 11:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 10:31 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 block Hymettus Avenue, 9:44 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7300 block Calle Conifera, 9 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 7200 block Estrella de Mar Road, 8 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1200 block Camto Septimo, 6 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2600 block Cazadero Drive, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 3100 block Serrano Drive, 5:19 a.m.

Aug. 10

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 8:37 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2100 block Orinda Drive, 7:40 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 3400 block Sitio Baya, 7 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - Marcheta Street/Melrose Avenue, 7 a.m.

Aug. 9

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Melrose Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Legaye Drive, 12:01 a.m.

Aug. 8

• Felony possession of controlled substance for sale - 1600 block Lake Drive, 11:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 11:20 a.m.

• Commercial burglary - 16600 block Nighthawk Lane, 2:11 a.m.