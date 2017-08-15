Firefighters extinguish flames at Encinitas residence

A residential studio caught fire in Encinitas on Aug. 14.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded to a call from a resident at 865 Saxony Road at 3:34 p.m. regarding a fire inside a detached studio behind the resident's main property, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

Arriving deputies found the studio fully engulfed in fire, and the Encinitas Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies confirmed with the resident that no one was inside the studio at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no other information was immediately available.