Suspect wanted in Encinitas hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for a person who struck a woman with their car and fled the scene on Aug. 11. in Encinitas.

Deputies from San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded to the area of North Coast Highway 101 and Basil Street at 10:07 p.m. in response to reports of a vehicle versus bicyclist collision, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

A preliminary investigation found a 30-year-old woman was riding her bicycle southbound in the designated bicycle "Sharrow" lane when she was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.

The car then fled the scene southbound, and the woman was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with severe head trauma, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 1993 to 2000 Mercedes C series, silver or white in color. Authorities said the car has damage to the front grill.

Anyone who witnessed or has further information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Informants may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.