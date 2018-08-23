Encinitas events this week (Aug. 24)

For more events and information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2BmiQxn.

LeucadiART Walk

The largest art event of the year will take place Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Art Walk covers a one-mile stretch of Hwy 101 in Leucadia with more than 80 artist booths of original art, jewelry, ceramic, glass and more. Enjoy live music and dance at seven locations, artist demonstrations, and bring the kids to the Children's Art Pavilion. There will also be a Craft Beer Garden featuring beers from The Lost Abbey. A free shuttle will be provided from City Hall parking lot. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Mqad9X.

Lecture: The Arts of Chinese Gardens

In this talk, Dr. Phillip Bloom of the Huntington Library, will discuss the roles that painting, poetry, and calligraphy have played in the design of gardens in Suzhou, the center of Chinese garden-making, during the past hundreds of years. This talk, on Aug. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, will show how painting and poetry provided visual and conceptual models for the construction of gardens. Suzhou gardens as highly personal expressions of the garden-owner's self. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Pvmec0.

West African Dance

Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, is honored to present Moustapha Bangoura, former 22-year member of Les Ballet Africains of Guinea on Aug. 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. He is a drummer as well as a dancer so the percussion is sure to be kickin'. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NcKa2m.

EACEA Volunteer Work Party

Come help the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance keep Pacific View looking loved and well-maintained in its monthly Work Party on Aug. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pacific View, 390 West F Street. Dress comfortably with closed-toe shoes, hat and work gloves. Volunteers are welcome to park at the school. Enter on F Street. All volunteers must sign a waiver. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PwLdfl.

The Language of Seeing: Oil with Alex Schaefer

The process of painting step by step from start to finish will be explored on Saturdays from Aug. 25 to Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. To complement a technical foundation, lessons in art history and color theory will demonstrate ways of seeing while building a sense of personal style and expression. This is the ideal course for the beginning painter and an enlightening experience for the advanced artist as well. Open Studio included. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wjvY0s.

Abstract Garden Photography

In this class led by Bob Bretell, students will explore the garden using a variety of techniques including unique camera angles, slow shutter, macro, zoom, repeating patterns and texture. This lesson will take place Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2nZZFzN.

Planting for Pollinators and All Things Gardening

This fun and informative class on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, covers many gardening topics including how to attract and support the various pollinators, planting a healthy garden and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2nZZFzN.

Art n Soul on the 101 Anniversary Party

Have fun celebrating local creativity, community,and the spirit of original art at Art n Soul on the 101, 633 South Coast Highway 101, on Aug. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event features artists Dennis Dizon and Mona Ray, along with a fashion show provided by Pink Soul Boutique and other special offerings. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PuxpSt.

Workshop: Thriving Through Uncertainty, Uncovering Your Inspired Roadmap

Tama Kieves is a Harvard law school graduate who left her practice to pursue her calling. Now she dedicates herself to help thousands world-wide to discover, launch and thrive in a life of their dreams. Attend this lecture with Kieves on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OZ3wZr.

Luna Diva Concert

Randi Driscoll, Veronica May, Lisa Sanders, and Eve Selis are the Luna Divas. This concert on Aug. 26 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, will feature each of the acclaimed San Diego singer/songwriters performing her own material as well as songs "in quartet." For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OZqmzV.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Three Identical Strangers, Hereditary, Won't You Be My Neighbor and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Located at 471 Coast Highway 101. Tickets are $10. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2OXYTi9.

North Coast Democratic Club

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Sept. 8 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Dove Library, Gowland Room, in Carlsbad. Guest speaker Dr. Tom Wong, Associate Professor of Political Science at UCSD, will present "How do we increase Democratic voter turnout in November?" This includes insights from data that will be critical to Democratic success. Wong also served as an advisor to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (WHIAAPI) under the Obama administration.

Roger Anderson Chorale auditions

Auditions for Roger Anderson Chorale's new season will be held Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. All vocal parts are welcome, but basses and tenors are especially encouraged. For more information on audition requirements, please visit the auditions tab at www.rogerandersonchorale.com.

San Diego Festival of Books