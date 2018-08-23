Encinitas Crime Report (Aug. 17 to Aug. 21)

Aug. 21

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 20

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2700 block Mackinnon Ranch Road, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 1:27 p.m.

Aug. 19

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 900 S block 101, 7 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Encinitas Boulevard/North Vulcan Avenue, 5:20 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 700 block Raintree Drive, 12:16 a.m.

Aug. 18

• Misdemeanor elder abuse/neglect - 7000 block Llama Street, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 3:10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor willful cruelty to child no GBI - 1300 block Highbluff Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Paseo Delicias Via De La Valle, 8:05 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 N block El Camino Real, 4:20 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block D Street, 1 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Avenida Encinas/Carlsbad Boulevard. 12:40 a.m.

Aug. 17

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1000 N block 101, 11:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1900 block Calle Barcelona, 4:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft (theft from building) - 900 block Hermes Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 9900 block Falcon Bluff Street, 12:01 a.m.