New fire engine to serve North Leucadia/Saxony Canyon

The Encinitas Fire Department will station a new "fast response" engine on North Coast Highway under a one-year pilot program intended to reduce response times for the North Leucadia/Saxony Canyon area, under a plan approved on Aug. 22 by the City Council.

The council voted unanimously to fund the pilot program at a cost of $711,000 for the first year. That total includes both startup costs and ongoing costs for the program.

The new response vehicle will be stationed at a parking lot on North Coast Highway, where a now-closed Cabo Grill restaurant is located. A trailer will be installed for firefighters to use when they are on-duty. A fire captain and firefighter/paramedic will staff the new vehicle 12 hours per day, for seven days per week, at peak hours, which are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., although those times could be adjusted.

The city will lease the vehicle from the county for $1 per year, and the property owner will lease the land for the trailer and vehicle, also for $1 per year.

Historically, fire department response times have been higher in the North Leucadia/Saxony Canyon area than in other parts of the city, said Fire Chief Mike Stein, and the pilot program is intended to bring response times down.