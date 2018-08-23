Guitar Orchestra inviting new players to join

Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session. Rehearsals begin Sept. 10.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s fall/winter session is one of fans’ favorites. This year’s theme is a Classical Christmas. Musicians will learn and then perform classical pieces arranged in four or five parts for guitar orchestra, including Mozart’s Ein Kleine Nachtmusik, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus from the Messiah, Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze” and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Also included will be a Jazz Medley of favorite Christmas carols.

The session begins Sept. 10 and goes through the end of November, with a concert on Friday, Nov. 30. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas CA 92024.

The orchestra is comprised of 30 - 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced levels who learn classical guitar technique and ensemble skills under the supervision of noted local guitar performer and teacher Peter Pupping. The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part. Professional and advanced guitarists help newer players so that everyone can participate and have fun.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs with his band, the Peter Pupping Band, and solo albums. The latest, titled Jazz Bend, is scheduled for release on Sept. 1 this year. Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year.

For more information, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) or peter@guitarsounds.com.