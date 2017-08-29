Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association announces new director

The Encinitas 101 Mainstreet Association is pleased to announce its new interim Executive Director, Irene Pyun.

Pyun has been working for E101 for the past two years managing events, promotions and building strong relationships with our members. Prior to E101, Irene served in a similar role for the East Village Association in San Diego.

Irene, an Encinitas resident, is excited to continue serving our members with meaningful business opportunities and quality events.

E101 is grateful for the service of outgoing Executive Director, Thora Guthrie. Thora served as Executive Director for the previous two and a half years and continues to be a valued member of our downtown community.