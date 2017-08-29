Encinitas Guitar Orchestra session begins Sept. 11

Guitarists of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s upcoming session, which begins Sept. 11.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s 2017 fall session will feature unique Christmas music and the popular Latin hit song "Feliz Navidad" which will set the tone for the program. Mixed with this season's theme are popular arrangements of Spanish guitar hits by Enrique Granados and Manuel de Falla. All of the pieces have been adapted for four or more parts in a guitar orchestra.

The session begins Sept. 11 and goes through early December, with a concert on Dec. 1st. Rehearsals are Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Ranch View Baptist Church, 415 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., in Encinitas.

The orchestra is comprised of 30 - 40 local guitarists from beginning through advanced levels who learn classical guitar technique and ensemble skills under the supervision of noted local guitarist and teacher Peter Pupping. The orchestra is divided into four to eight sections with multiple players on each part.

Pupping has been teaching and performing in Southern California for more than 30 years. Pupping has released many CDs with his band, the Peter Pupping Band, and solo albums. The latest, entitled Saturday Morning, is comprised almost entirely of songs composed and/or arranged by Pupping. Pupping earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from San Diego State University. He organizes and directs the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s two, three-month sessions each year.

For more information, visit the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra’s website www.EncinitasGuitarOrchestra.com (see registration link) or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 943-0755 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

