Rescued animals arrive in San Diego to make room for pets affected by hurricane

More than 100 dogs and cats from a Louisiana shelter arrived in San Diego this week to make room for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A Wings of Rescue flight carried the 85 dogs and 20 cats from Acadiana Animal Aid Shelter in Louisiana to Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 28.

The following day, 42 of the animals -- including 18 puppies, 10 adult dogs and 14 cats -- were taken to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) in Encinitas. The rest of the animals were taken to Labradors and Friends Rescue and the San Diego Humane Society, which deployed its special response and rescue teams on Aug. 29 to assist in Texas.

Once Acadiana Animal Aid Shelter is empty through these efforts, the animals affected by Hurricane Harvey will be taken to the shelter to be reclaimed by their owners, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

John Van Zante, public relations director for RCHS, said all of the animals will be examined and receive their vaccinations. He said the testing for each dog will be $600.

"Particularly with pets coming from other parts of the country, we want to make sure they didn't bring any health issues with them before we send them to their new homes," Van Zante explained.

The animals should be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

People interested in adopting a pet or donating can go to www.rchumanesociety.org, call 760-753-6413 or visit the shelter at 389 Requeza Street.