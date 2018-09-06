Encinitas events this week (Sept. 7)

Greek Festival Courtesy

Greek Festival

Be Greek for the day! Enjoy authentic food, music, live entertainment, dancing, children's activities and more for the entire family on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. The Olympians dance band, Dro'Mia, Kompania, and Tony Soraci will perform. Free parking at MiraCosta San Elijo Campus. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LW2Hif.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie, on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital in the Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Supplies provided. For more information, email schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Skate Rising

For girls, ages 4 to 18, take part in a skate clinic and feel inspired and empowered on Sept. 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Learn about a need in the community and address the need through a community service project: learn about the importance of helmets and severity of brain trauma. They will build kits to benefit brain trauma patients. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PGsbm3.

Historical Encinitas Bus Tour

See more than 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops including the Encinitas School House, San Elijo Lagoon, Olivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum, and a tour of Bumann Ranch on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Encinitas Historical Society. 390 West F Street. Price of admission includes lunch. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Ch2iqO.

Solana Center Green Living Tour

See sustainability in action as you explore worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more on Sept. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Solana Center, 137 North El Camino Real. You'll leave one step further on your journey to living a sustainable lifestyle. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PD8z1N.

Being Muslim in America

A panel of Muslim women, led by Lallia Hassane, wife of Taha Hassane, Imam/Director of the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD), will talk about their real-life experiences living as devout Muslim women in America today. The discussion, presented by LIFE San Elijo, will take place Sept. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff in the student center conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

LITVAKdance Fundraiser

Encinitas' new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance with a diverse group of professional homegrown dancers. Enjoy performances, food, beverages and peruse a photographic exhibition of LITVAKdance on Sept. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. in a private Rancho Santa Fe home. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2CqnJ8S.

Gala in the Garden

The annual fundraiser on Sept. 8 from 5 to 11 p.m. honors President and CEO Julian Duval for his 24 years of service to the Garden and the Encinitas community. The event will take place at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Guests have the opportunity to explore the garden's trails, enjoy fine food and wine, craft beer, entertainment and more. Proceeds benefit Encinitas' garden jewel. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LYcLHk.

Public Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at the Coastal Roots Farm as you enjoy a gentle walk through the ever-evolving, beautiful and diverse vegetable, herb and flower gardens. The event will take place Sept. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Please wear close-toed shoes and a sunhat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wJbCi9.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Won't You Be My Neighbor, Leave No Trace, Three Identical Strangers and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2LXb5xR.

Italian Film

The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents a screening of "Era d'estate" at La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101, on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. A Q&A with the director will follow the film. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LWasEE.

Career Fair

A career fair will be held Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Carlsbad, 2725 Palomar Airport Road, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees should bring 10 to 15 resumes. For more information, visit www.hirelive.com.

Homelessness discussion

Greg Anglea, of Interfaith Services, will headline the North County League of Women Voters September Kick-Off at the Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, on Sept. 15 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Anglea will be speaking on homelessness in San Diego County and highlighting the most critical and less commonly known aspects of the homelessness problem and why, despite good intentions and considerable time and effort, there are a number of common reactions and strategies that can make it harder for the homeless to get into housing.

'Guys and Dolls'