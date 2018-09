Encinitas Crime Report (Aug. 29 to Sept. 4)

Sept. 4

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1700 N block 101, 4:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - Calle Barcelona El Camino Real, 1:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:27 a.m.

Sept. 3

• Residential burglary - 500 N block Cedros Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 block Neptune Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 3300 block Cte Panorama, 1:15 a.m.

Sept. 2

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1000 block Normandy Hill Lane, 2 p.m.

Sept. 1

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 200 block Solana Vista Drive, 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1800 block Diamond Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 block Pegaso Street, 12:01 a.m.

Aug. 31

• Other sex crime - Fourth Street/West D Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 S block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 1200 block Neptune Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 100 W block D Street, 1:45 a.m.

Aug. 30

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1100 block Woodlake Drive, 7:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 5:43 p.m.

• Fraud - 500 N block 101, 3:12 p.m.

Aug. 29

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 1700 block Neptune Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1900 block Northstar Way, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2500 S block 101, 8:15 p.m.

• Fraud - 700 block Nardo Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 12:42 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 700 block Raintree Drive, 5 a.m.

• Felony carry concealed dirk or dagger - 100 S block El Camino Real, 1:11 a.m.

