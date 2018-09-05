Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presents last Cruise Night of 2018 season

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association is celebrating its final Cruise Night of the 2018 season on Thursday, September 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The night’s theme is Classic Woodies, a local favorite that will help kick off the Wavecrest meet. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, will return again in 2019 starting in May.

The September Cruise Night will feature gorgeous cars by the San Diego Woodies, Over the Hill Gang, Secret Car Club, and Charlie’s Foreign Car Lot will host cars from Wavecrest. Live music by The Fabulous Woodies, The Sea Monks, and The Retro Rocketts will be featured on various stages throughout the event.

This event will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This will make room for more car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101. As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free community event. Drivers without a designated club are free to park in any of the reserved spots on South Coast Hwy 101. Cars that are parked in private club parking will be towed. More info: www.visitencinitas.org, (760) 943-1950.

— Submitted news release