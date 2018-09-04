Environmental Champion nominations still being accepted

Time is running out! Have you nominated your favorite Environmental Champion in the City of Encinitas? The city's Environmental Commission will be accepting nominations for the 2018 Environmental Award Program until the end of the day on Sept. 7.

2017 winners from last year's event included: Mim Michelove, co-founder of Healthy Day Partners and the Director of Encinitas Union School District's Farm Lab. Ms. Michelove teaches children where their food comes from and how to produce their own fruits and vegetables with sustainable farming practices from start to finish. The Award Program's second winner was, Rich Risner, with Grounded Landscape Architecture, for the business category. Rich Risner's company uses drought-tolerant landscaping balancing architecture and nature. There are two award categories, one for individuals and non-profits, and one for businesses. The Environmental Award Program is co-sponsored by the City of Encinitas Environmental Commission and Coastal SAGE Landscape Architecture. Winners will be honored by a presentation of their awards at the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Moonlight Beach Run on Oct. 7.

— Submitted news release