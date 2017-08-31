Two people wanted in Encinitas jewelry store burglary

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in locating one known suspect and identifying and locating the second suspect who burglarized a jewelry store in Encinitas.

On Aug. 22, 2017, at about 4:30 a.m., a man and a woman gained entry into the Three Sisters Jewelry store, located at 967 South Coast Highway in Encinitas, by removing two Plexiglas windows on the north side of the store. The suspects stole approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry.

The female suspect has been identified as Lily Coelho but remains at large. There is currently a felony warrant out for her arrest. The second suspect is described as a white male between 35 to 45 years old, with a long brown scraggly beard and brown scraggly hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a black flat bill hat.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a small white single cab pick-up truck. The truck has a black hood, a black stripe along the bottom sides with black rims. It may be a Ford Ranger or Mazda B-Series truck.

Anyone with information on the identity and or location of these suspects is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station at 760-966- 3500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.