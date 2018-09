Encinitas Crime Report (Sept. 6 to Sept. 9)

Sept. 9

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 500 block Cam De Orchidia, 8:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Alviso Way/Ocean View Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 200 N block El Camino Real, 3:32 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 S block 101, 1:26 a.m.

Sept. 8

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 1000 block Golden Road, 10:22 p.m.

Sept. 7

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Saxony Road, 5 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 300 E block Glaucus Street, 5 p.m.

Sept. 6

• Misdemeanor sell liquor to minor - 1400 N block 101, 8:10 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 2100 block Carol View Drive, 6 p.m.

• Rape - 500 block Melba Road, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1400 block Clearview Way, 4:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:26 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1500 block Eolus Avenue, 3:30 p.m.