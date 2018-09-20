Encinitas Crime Report (Sept. 14 to Sept. 18)

Sept. 18

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2700 S block 101, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

• Misdemeanor shoplifting - 300 S block 101, noon

• Residential burglary - 300 block Andrew Avenue, 3:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - I-5 Santa Fe Drive, 3:36 a.m.

Sept. 16

• Commercial burglary - 200 S block El Camino Real, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:35 p.m.

• Felony obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury - 200 block Rosebay Drive, 12:30 a.m.

Sept. 15

• Commercial robbery - weapon used - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 2100 block Wandering Road, 4:57 p.m.

Sept. 14

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Caudor Street, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - 1400 block San Elijo Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 6:20 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 4000 block Manchester Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Melrose Avenue, 5 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:10 a.m.

• Felony willful cruelty to child without injury or death - Balour Drive/Encinitas Boulevard, 12:33 a.m.