Encinitas Crime Report (Sept. 15 to Sept. 19)

Sept. 19

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

Sept. 18

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2500 block Navarra Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2500 block Navarra Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Other sex crime - 2000 block Glasgow Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 200 block Coneflower Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Felony prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition/etc - 100 S block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 8:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 0 E block D Street, 6:13 a.m.

Sept. 17

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 S block Cedros Ave., 8:48 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Santa Queta, 3 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 12:05 a.m.

Sept. 16

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1000 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10:57 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 300 block Glencrest Drive, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - N Willowspring Drive/Village Center Drive, 4:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 500 N block Willowspring Drive, 12:55 a.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 12:38 a.m.

Sept. 15

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2100 block Oxford Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 1300 S block 101, 2 p.m.