Dog Park to close temporarily for maintenance and improvements

The Maggie Houlihan Memorial Dog Park at Encinitas Community Park will be closed for maintenance and improvements from October 2 to October 30.

Improvements will include a new drinking fountain in the large dog area, a sitting bench in the small dog area and drainage upgrades. Maintenance will include turf repairs, mulching and new plantings.

During the closure period, people can enjoy off-leash dog hours at:

Encinitas Viewpoint Park: Cornish Drive and East D Street / Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Orpheus Park: 482 Orpheus Drive / Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 to 7:30 a.m. and 3 - 8 p.m.; Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Sun Vista Park (east side of park only): 2011 Avenida La Posta / Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Mountain Vista Trail: 1679 Mountain Vista Drive / Located on city property underneath the SDG&E power lines between Encinitas Blvd. and Mountain Vista Drive, has been designated an off-leash dog area. Please obey all posted signage and hours of operation.

For more information about the maintenance and improvements, please contact Encinitas Park Supervisor Dan Foley at 760-633-2740.