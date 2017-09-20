Encinitas Advocate News

Dog Park to close temporarily for maintenance and improvements

The Maggie Houlihan Memorial Dog Park at Encinitas Community Park will be closed for maintenance and improvements from October 2 to October 30.

Improvements will include a new drinking fountain in the large dog area, a sitting bench in the small dog area and drainage upgrades. Maintenance will include turf repairs, mulching and new plantings.

During the closure period, people can enjoy off-leash dog hours at:

Encinitas Viewpoint Park: Cornish Drive and East D Street / Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Orpheus Park: 482 Orpheus Drive / Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 to 7:30 a.m. and 3 - 8 p.m.; Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Sun Vista Park (east side of park only): 2011 Avenida La Posta / Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 8 p.m.

Mountain Vista Trail: 1679 Mountain Vista Drive / Located on city property underneath the SDG&E power lines between Encinitas Blvd. and Mountain Vista Drive, has been designated an off-leash dog area. Please obey all posted signage and hours of operation.

For more information about the maintenance and improvements, please contact Encinitas Park Supervisor Dan Foley at 760-633-2740.

