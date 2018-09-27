Encinitas events this week (Sept. 28)

For a complete list of Encinitas events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2NpIgzy.

High Tide Society Courtesy

Moonlight Beach Bash

Enjoy a pop-up arts festival on the beach with music, dance, art, food and fun on Sept. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, 400 B Street. Three hours of live performances: a Yacht Rock concert by the High Tide Society, Super Sonic Samba dancers and drummers, and the Park Dale Players children's theatre. Plus an Artist Expo, original art by local artists, face painting, giveaways, food truck and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NpEfv8.

LIFE Foreign Film: Zama

An officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, Zama waits for a letter from the King granting him a transfer from the town in which he is stagnating, to a better place. The years go by and the letter never arrives. When Zama notices everything is lost, he joins a party of soldiers. This film will be screened Sept. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Pacific View Volunteer Work Party

Help keep Pacific View looking loved and well maintained at a monthly Work Party on Sept. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dress comfortably with closed-toe shoes, hat and work gloves. Volunteers are welcome to park at the school. Enter on F Street. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NvytZ1.

Concert: Joe Garrison & Night People

Visionary composer Joe Garrison and his cast of 8 virtuoso "Night People" including Lori Bell on Flute, return to Encinitas on Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Attendees will get a free CD. Hear a visceral 8 movement suite melding classical orchestral arrangements with freeform jazz. All ages, with light refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PTmQYC.

Blood Donations Needed

In light of Hurricane Florence, the American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts. A blood drive will take place Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Donors of all blood types are urged to help restore hope to patients across the country by making an appointment today to give blood or platelets. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

23rd Annual Encinitas Oktoberfest

Enjoy the German band and Bavarian dancers, up to 200 vendors, including artisans with unusual arts and craft items, a family food tent serving authentic German food and beverages, and a ceremonial parade on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mountain Vista Drive and El Camino Real. There will also be a family Fun Zone and a 21+ Craft Beer Garden. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2xDxcnU.

Sukhot Harvest Festival: Renew and Reroot

Bring your family and friends to this event inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering community outdoors to mark the end of summer harvest. With live music, delicious food, craft beer, Kids Zone and more on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2xqRLEG.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Pick of the Litter, Juliet Naked, Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway. Tickets and showtimes: https://bit.ly/2QN1WLK.

Open House

You’re invited to join SANDAG and Caltrans for an open house on planned construction improvements along Interstate 5 as part of the BuildNCC program. Open houses will be on Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy Media Center, 800 Santa Fe Drive, in Encinitas, and on Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 2725 Palomar Airport Road, in Carlsbad. Learn about planned highway improvements, what to expect during construction, and alternate transportation options and commuting resources during construction. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2Odx7lc.

Pacific View School Tree-Potting Party

On Sept. 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA) will be potting up several heirloom organic citrus trees that will provide delicious fruit and attractive decor at Pacific View School as they fulfill their mission statement to create a thriving arts and ecology hub in the heart of historic Encinitas. Saturday's plan is to re-pot these beautiful trees and grow them on site until it's time to plant them in our PVS Urban Orchard. Dress comfortably with closed-toed shoes and bring a hat and gloves. Sunscreen provided. Volunteers are welcome to park at the school. Enter on F Street.

Pumpkin Festival