Prepare your home for the upcoming fire season

Olivenhain Municipal Water District invites local residents to attend a workshop that will cover the fundamentals of landscaping for fire protection. This free event will be held on Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve’s Interpretive Center Honoring Susan J. Varty.

California has seen its largest and most destructive wildfires in recent years, and many experts are concerned that an increase in frequency and intensity of fires throughout the state may be possible in the years to come. This workshop is designed to increase awareness and provide homeowners with information on which landscape practices can help protect their homes from wildfires.

In addition to providing fire protection benefits, fire-smart landscapes featuring climate-appropriate plants and plants native to Southern California that require significantly less water for irrigation than traditional turf-heavy, ornamental landscapes.

Greg Rubin, a San Diego area native plant expert and author with extensive fire-smart landscaping experience, will lead the workshop. Rubin designed and installed the fire garden at the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District’s fire station located in Elfin Forest. Topics to be discussed during the workshop include landscape zones, irrigation, plant selection and installation, and landscape maintenance. Representatives from OMWD will also be on hand to address questions attendees may have.

“Our community is no stranger to the threat wildfires can pose,” said OMWD board director Ed Sprague. “We want to educate the public to ensure the safety of homeowners and provide them with knowledge to reduce fire risk at their properties.”

Seating for this event is limited, and registration is required. To register, please visit www.olivenhain.com/events. The Interpretive Center is located at Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve, 8833 Harmony Grove Road in Escondido.