OMWD Board to honor outgoing director, appoint replacement

At its October 17 meeting, OMWD’s Board of Directors will honor outgoing Division 4 Director Jerry Varty. Mr. Varty announced his resignation from the board on September 12, as he is moving out of OMWD’s service area.

Olivenhain Municipal Water District Courtesy

Upon receipt of the resignation, OMWD Board President Larry Watt thanked Varty for his nine years of dedicated service to OMWD and its ratepayers. “OMWD has maintained statewide recognition for transparent, efficient governance during the time Jerry served on the board. His passion and commitment helped OMWD keep rates below the regional average, achieve and maintain the highest bond rating possible, expand recycled water infrastructure, initiate a pilot study to determine the feasibility of a new brackish groundwater desalination facility to improve water supply reliability, and increase water use efficiency.”

“We look forward to working with a new director whose skills and knowledge will aid our board in maintaining OMWD’s excellent service and solid reputation,” Watt concluded.

The board will appoint at its November 7 regular board meeting a new director to represent Division 4 through 2020.