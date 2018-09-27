Roger Anderson Chorale announces next season, free concerts

The Roger Anderson Chorale will deliver another wildly popular free concert series to the community.

Bringing you exquisite harmonies and complex rhythms, the group performs songs from an international collection of composers. The January, Season 2019 starts with Director Roger Anderson’s San Diego event. The Chorale will perform at the White Box Theatre in Liberty Station. Emily Miller, the Director from the Performing Arts Workshop, Encinitas will provide choreography and dancers.

Spring concerts will include themes of Life, Struggle and Transformation. Through poignant choral music RAC will explore the meaning of struggle and how it changes our lives. Mr. Anderson explores compositions by Elder, Esenvalds, Raminch, among others.

RAC’s final concerts in early June will focus on American Music and its deep-rooted influences from African Culture, highlighting the origin of the Spiritual itself and its place as the start of true world-music. Works will include” I Got Shoes”, “Motherless Child”,” Live a Humble”, “Ride The Chariot” and “Kuimba”.

RAC has just started rehearsals and is still auditioning. Please go to the auditions tab on our website to see requirements and to schedule a time: www.rogerandersonchorale.com.

All concerts are free, donations accepted.

Concerts:

Dancing in the Dark

Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

White Box Theatre: 2590 Truxtun Rd #205, San Diego, CA 92106

Life, Struggle and Transformation

March 30 at 7 p.m. and March 31 at 4 p.m.

Encinitas Library: 540 Cornish Ave; Encinitas, CA

American Music and the African Spirit

June 8 at 7 p.m. and June 9 at 4 p.m.

Encinitas Library: 540 Cornish Ave; Encinitas, CA