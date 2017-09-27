Encinitas Crime Report (Sept. 21 to Sept. 26)

Sept. 26

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 500 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:40 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 200 block Hill Street, 10 a.m.

Sept. 25

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 400 N block Rancho Santa Fe Road, 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2200 block San Elijo Avenue, 2:20 a.m.

Sept. 24

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 800 block Birmingham Drive, 7:25 p.m.

Sept. 23

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance without a prescription - S Coast Highway 101 E D Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 1400 block Glencrest Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 400 block Delage Drive, 5 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on peace officer/emergency personnel/etc - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 4:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 2000 block San Elijo Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - Harmony Grove Road/Howard Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 7 a.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 200 block Pacific View Lane, 4:23 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 700 block Raintree Drive, 3:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 block Aberdeen Drive, 2 a.m.

Sept. 22

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 7700 block Palenque Street, 11:45 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (from building) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 7:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Delphinium Street/Snapdragon Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1400 S block Coast Hwy 101, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 block Aberdeen Drive, 11 a.m.

Sept. 21

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol - 2300 S block Coast Hwy 101, 11:44 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - 1400 block Neptune Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6:44 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:54 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 800 block Luminara Way, 3 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 600 block San Rodolfo Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 12:58 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 10500 block 4S Commons Drive, 12:40 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Second Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 200 block Village Green Road, 6:53 a.m.

• Commercial burglary 0 6900 block El Camino Real, 12:30 a.m.