Encinitas events this week (Oct. 5)

Unveiling Ceremony: Orpheus Sculpture

Orpheus Courtesy

Celebrate the installation of the first piece of public art, Orpheus, by Encinitas artist Jeffery Laudenslager, in the City of Encinitas' new Sculpture Installation Program on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at K Street Parkway, 1170 South Coast Highway 101. Hear from the artist and city leaders. Funded by Encinitas Friends of the Arts. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NX20em.

Surfing Madonna 5K/10K/12K Beach Run

Join thousands for the largest beach run on the sand at the world-famous Moonlight Beach on Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. People from all over come to participate in this charity event to "Save The Ocean." Race features prize money, live music, food vendors and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QirvmQ.

Never Town

This surf film, hosted by famed Patagonia Surf Ambassadors Dave "Rasta" Rastovich and Wayne Lynch, will premiere for one night only on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101. All donations benefit EACEA and the future Pacific View Academy of Arts Culture and Ecology. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GxYzam.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Pick of the Litter, Eighth Grade and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2IvxNNf.

Bach Collegium San Diego

The concert on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester, features selected works by Handel, Stuck and Rameau. A compelling pairing of two extraordinary works featuring the dramatic prowess of Handel's music, alongside the lesser-known, but equally as ravishing, music of Jean-Baptiste Stuck, and music by Rameau. Tickets/Info: www.bachcollegiumsd.org, or at the door.

Nathan James and the Rhythm Scratchers

One of the most original and authentic acts on the roots and blues scene today. The Rhythm Scratchers forge a sound that combines elements of 1920's acoustic blues, gospel and amplified juke joint to uptown swing. They will perform Oct. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Info: http://bit.ly/290FGNH

Coastal Communities Concert Band

The Coastal Communities Concert Band presents "America the Beautiful" on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.cccband.com.

Yumiko Oya and Naomi Hobbs

Yumiko has a Master's degree from California Institute of the Arts. Naomi is the 2012 first prize winner of the International Piano Competition in Mexico. They will screen movie clips above the stage while performing the score by composers Mancini, Gershwin, Chopin, Bernstein and more on Oct. 10 from noon to 12:50 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit www.encinitasca.gov/wednoon.

Bollywood Dancing

Every Sunday in October from 4 to 5 p.m., partake in this fusion of Indian and Western Dance styles at the Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard in suite A102.For more information, visit www.sdbollywoodsteps.com.

Fresu - A Jazz Journey

This documentary about one of the most prominent jazz trumpet players in the jazz scene, Paolo Fresu, from Sardinia, is known for combining jazz with pop, classical, world or ethnic music will be screened Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2R7sfN5.

Lecture: League of Women Voters

Spokeswomen from the League will present the propositions and special elections that will appear on the November ballot on Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in Cardiff in the student center conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Getting to the Root of Stress

In this mini-workshop Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, Intuitive & Transformational Counselor, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner, Hypnotherapist will address the underlying cause of stress, regardless of the circumstances or form it takes, from the NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) perspective on Oct. 14 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Bring the particular stress you are concerned about in your life to be addressed in this interactive workshop. $10-$20 suggested donation. (Arrival time 2:45-3:00pm) At Dr. Cohen's home office in Encinitas. Space is limited. RSVP at (760) 753-0733 to reserve your space and for address. https://www.janecohencounseling.com/events/

Party ARTy

On Sunday, October 7, 2018 3 to 6 p.m., ArtReach will host Party ARTy 2018, an afternoon of organic elegance in a stunning Encinitas home and garden. Guests will be immersed in an afternoon of creative inspiration and sweeping views while celebrating 11 years of the ArtReach Access to Art program, which takes high quality visual art lessons to San Diego County elementary schools that do not have arts education as a part of their normal school curriculum. For more information, visit http://www.artreachsandiego.org/.

