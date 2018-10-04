Encinitas Crime Report (Sept. 27 to Sept. 29)

Oct. 1

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 block Golden Road, 12:48 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 17700 block Azucar Way, midnight

Sept. 30

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Camino San Thomas Laurel Hill Lane, 11:45 p.m.

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 1100 block Quail Gardens Drive, 10:14 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 800 block Hygeia Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 700 block Cathy Lane, 6:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor DUI alcohol/0.08 percent - Breakwater Road/Carlsbad Boulevard, 1:30 a.m.

Sept. 29

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 300 N block El Camino Real, 4:50 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 2000 S block 101, 4 p.m.

• Misdemeanor battery on person - 700 block Plato Place, 12:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 S block 101, 8:09 a.m.

Sept. 28

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance - 400 block Encinitas Boulevard, 11:42 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 100 block Rosebay Drive, 11:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 900 block Emma Drive, 9:40 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance - 500 block La Costa Avenue, 3:31 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 2600 block Fallsview Road, 12:01 a.m.

Sept. 27

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Mackinnon Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 800 block Passiflora Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Felony vandalism ($400 or more) - Second Street/W H Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale - 5 Leucadia Boulevard, 12:15 a.m.