Deputies arrest three people in Encinitas on suspicion of drug sales

Sheriff's deputies arrested three people in Encinitas on Sept. 26 after finding drugs in a home.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station Narcotics and Gang Detail served a search warrant at the residence of Robert Lorifice, in the 1600 block of Blossom Field Way, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

During their search, detectives found about one-pound of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, 850 Xanax pills (possibly counterfeit), psilocybin mushrooms, a large amount of cash and additional evidence of drug sales, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Robert Vincent Lorifice, 30; Lillian Paige Weigle, 20; and Thomas Jordan Hebert, 34, according to the news release. All three were arrested on suspicion of drug sales and booked into the Vista Detention facility.

No one was injured during the arrest and the investigation is ongoing.