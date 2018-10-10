Authorities identify woman struck, killed by vehicle

Authorities on Oct. 10 identified a 76-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Encinitas.

Lubov Kozelskaya of Encinitas was walking westbound across the road in the 500 block of Balour Drive shortly before 7:10 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a bystander was performing lifesaving measures on the woman, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives learned the woman was struck by a Toyota Prius, Rosas said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, Rosas said.