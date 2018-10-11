Encinitas events this week (Oct. 12)

For more events and information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2ycUq4x.

SDA theatre presents 'Deathtrap'

SDA presents "Deathtrap" on Oct. 25, 26 and 27 Courtesy

The San Dieguito Academy after-school theater program will be performing “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin on October 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater. “Deathtrap” follows Sidney Bruhl, a once successful playwright striving to overcome his financial struggles after he produced a string of flops. An opportunity arises when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been running at a nearby college — a thriller which could be a potential Broadway hit. Operating under the disguise that Sidney will be collaborating with his student to produce the show, Bruhl shares his true intentions with his wife Myra, and from there the plot begins to shift dramatically. Audiences will held captive by the cunning humour and the twisted narrative.All shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy Campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets cost $8 for students and $15 for adults and will be available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. House opens at 6:30 p.m. and curtain times are 7:00 p.m. all evenings.

'Coco'

Celebrate Fall with a vibrant movie about family, fun and adventure on Oct. 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park, 95 North Vulcan Avenue. Aspiring young musician Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. (Just in time for Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 27.) Bring blankets and low-back chairs, a picnic and drinks, but please no glass containers. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RGcGME.

Lux: Fashion Week San Diego

Presented by Lux Art Institute: Fashion Week San Diego is the longest running, traditional fashion week to celebrate fashion & beauty industries by showcasing and highlighting the pulse of these entrepreneurs and what they are creating here in San Diego. It will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2OS6u5E.

Foreign Film: Walkabout

This Australian film, presented by Life San Elijo, follows a young sister and brother who are abandoned in the harsh Australian outback and must learn to cope in the natural world, without their usual comforts. Along the way, they meet a young aborigine on his walkabout. The film will be screened Oct. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

20th Annual Haunted Hotel

The eight haunted rooms of the creaking 130-year-old Hotel Germania are designed and constructed by Boy Scout Troop 2000. Refreshments will be available plus a game carnival, maze, and large outdoor movie screen showing Halloween cartoon movies. It will be open Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2PrVokC.

The Hutchins Consort: Autumn Concert

The unique eight-violin ensemble starts a new season of Family Concerts at the Encinitas Library with a diverse repertoire for all young and old to enjoy on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NuFJPX.

San Diego Poetry Annual Reading

A gathering of some of the finest poets in our region, all published in and reading from the 2017-18 San Diego Poetry Annual, with a special tribute to the "Poet Laureate of Encinitas" Trish Dugger. Hosted by Jeff Walt, Regional Editor of the SDPA. The event will take place Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IPneF5.

Artists Reception

The San Dieguito Art Guild Off Track Gallery presents an artist reception featuring watercolor paintings by David Rickert on Oct. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. He is a Signature Member of the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. Refreshments will be served. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ytnLI1.

Monster Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk and Party

A fun new event for the whole family starts at Ada Harris School to Encinitas Community Park and back on Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ada Harris School, 1508 Windsor Road. A party will be held at 10:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. The event will also include carnival games, games, donut walk, face painting, prices, food, music and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2E9VlZL.

Party in Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Learn about early breast cancer detection, support systems, treatment options and survival through our community partners and sign up to participate in a two-hour Zumba marathon, brought to you by the amazing staff of Zumba USA. All ages are welcome. The event will be held Oct. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IPneF5.

The Game: A Songwriter Get Together

Write a song to the title Fourteen Days or Dark Side then show up and play it on Oct. 14 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Small PA with 2 mics available. All ages/abilities welcomed. Must get your name in the hat by 12:30 p.m. Museum admission includes arts and crafts with Cici Artemisia. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RG4snO.

Opening Reception, Botanica: Flowers, Foliage & Botanically-Inspired Art Works

Come enjoy flowers, foliage and botanically-inspired art created by members of the Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance on Oct. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments. On view through November 1. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QJp11o.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Love, Gilda; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2PqK4Wd.

Free acupuncture treatments for breast cancer patients