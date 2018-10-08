Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline Project Construction to Start

The City of Encinitas awarded a construction contract for the Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline Project at the City Council meeting on Sept. 26. The shoreline between Restaurant Row and South Cardiff State Beach is vulnerable to coastal flooding during large storm events and projected sea level rise. The City has partnered with the California Department of Parks & Recreation (DPR), California State Coastal Conservancy (SCC), United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy with grants from the SCC and the Ocean Protection Council to reduce the vulnerability of Coast Highway 101 to flooding, create coastal dune habitat, create a pedestrian path along the dunes, and beneficially reuse sand from future San Elijo Lagoon annual dredging operations. The project also includes a new, full-length trail between Highway 101 with designated beach access points through the dunes delineated with post and rope fencing. The project will beautify, protect and improve habitat along this stretch of Cardiff State Beach.

The construction contract was awarded to West-Tech, Inc. for $1,850,532 and a construction management agreement with GHD, Inc. for $180,698. Construction is estimated to start in October 2018 and be completed in February 2019. Dredging of sand for construction of the dunes from the San Elijo Lagoon inlet will be conducted October 11-22, 2018. Dredged sand will be placed along the northern project length on the beach until it can be used to finish the newly constructed dunes.

— Submitted news release