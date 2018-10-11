San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy recognized

The fourth annual Encinitas Environmental Award Program recognizes local organizations that exhibit exemplary leadership in preserving and enhancing the environment in Encinitas.

At the Surfing Madonna Beach Run on Oct. 7, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear presented the nonprofit environmental award to Doug Gibson, executive director and principal scientist of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy.

“It has been an exciting year for the Conservancy,” said Gibson. “We are honored to receive this award highlighting our decades of work, including securing new lands, providing education and experiences for all, and reviving our wetlands and beaches.”

The Encinitas Environmental Award Program is sponsored by the City of Encinitas Environmental Commission. Two categories of awards are offered: one in the nonprofit category, and one in the for-profit business category. Five independent judges carefully reviewed the submitted nominations to choose the winners in each category.

— Submitted news release