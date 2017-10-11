Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (Oct. 13)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2yLfmOD

Vintage and handmade faire

Come experience a diverse gathering of artists/craftspeople, food, vintage merchants, and several North County historical societies on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Artists will demonstrate how they create their art, and merchants will sell their wares. There will also be live music, refreshments from gourmet food trucks and a beer garden.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Coastal Roots Farm volunteer days

Rise and shine like a farmer and help with planting or harvesting Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays from 8 to 10 a.m.; and Wednesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.

For more information about this free weekly event, visit http://bit.ly/2hoTotB.

Introduction to painting with Sandra Dodd

Emerging artists can learn how to paint in this free fun and supportive class every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, from 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Open Mic Nights

Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, hosts a free open mic night every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2gi5THM.

LIFE Film: Tangerines

LIFE San Elijo presents a screening of this Russian film on Oct. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., in room 201.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

18th annual Haunted Hotel

Boy Scout Troop 2000 has constructed the eight haunted rooms of the creaking 130-year-old Hotel Germania, which is open to the public every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 13 through the 28th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The haunted hotel is located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Admission costs $5.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2y5wS2D.

The Bright Side of Darkness

Jean Houston, Ph.D., will deliver a powerful presentation on the hidden potential of good in all life situations and events on Oct. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive.

The cost is $35.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2y0Cx8x.

The Hutchins Consort: Salmagundi

The Hutchins Consort will make a large music salad for disparate places and times on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2fYIVso.

Families Make History: Stained glass lanterns

Learn to re-create antique lanterns using glass jars, permanent markers and your imagination every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

BOO by the SEA Carnival and Fall Festival

This family-friendly event on Oct. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Cardiff Elementary, 1888 Montgomery Avenue.

The free carnival will include 14 carnival games, four rides, 21 trunk ir treat cars, a haunted house, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, photo booth, pizza, burritos, prizes and more.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2xnR3tQ.

Off Track Gallery artist reception

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, featuring artwork produced by TERI students. The reception will be held on Oct. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit offtrackgallery.com.

Bollywood dancing

This fusion of Indian and Western dance styles will be taught on Sundays in October from 3 to 6 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, suite A102. The class costs $60.

For more information, call 215-327-8691.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Dunkirk, Trip to Spain and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469

American Association of University Women meeting

Mary Thompson and Martha Cox, well-known League of Women Voters presenters on civil discourse, will discuss Civic Engagement at the October meeting of the American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia branch, on Saturday October 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The public is welcome to attend this free discussion held at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas.

For more information, visit http://delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net.

Wine and Cheese Social

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito will be holding a Wine and Cheese Social for prospective new members on Thursday, October 19th, 5 to 7 p.m.

Please contact MarilynALRSD@gmail.com. You can learn more about ALRSD by visiting the website, www.alrsd.com, the Facebook Page Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito or by visiting our thrift shop to speak with our volunteers at 1542 Encinitas Blvd.