Encinitas Crime Report (Oct. 5 to Oct. 9)

Oct. 9

• Fraud - 700 block Ocean View Avenue, 1:16 p.m.

Oct. 8

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 1200 block Encinitas Boulevard, 8:22 p.m.

• Felony battery with serious bodily injury - 1300 S block 101, 8:07 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 6:28 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 16100 block Paseo Del Sur, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - Second Street/West I Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 6200 block Paseo Delicias, 9:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Andrew Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

Oct. 7

• Misdemeanor exhibit firearm - 16800 block Ralphs Ranch Road, 9:34 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 W block D Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 E E Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Commercial burglary - 5600 block Cancha De Golf, 5:30 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (all other larceny) - 400 block Ocean View Avenue, noon

• Other robbery - no weapon, 200 N block 101, 9:45 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - S Coast Highway 101 W F Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 400 S block 101, 2:42 a.m.

Oct. 6

• Misdemeanor simple battery - 100 N block El Camino Real, 9 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 400 block Glencrest Drive, 4:40 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 2200 block Whisper Wind Lane, noon

• Fraud - 100 block Solana Hills Drive, noon

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 1900 block Tecate Glen, 10 a.m.

• Commercial robbery - weapon used - 100 W block D Street, 3:50 a.m.

Oct. 5

• Felony threaten crime with intent to terrorize - 2300 block Altisma Way, 9:57 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7100 block Avenida Encinas, 9:06 p.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - 5400 block La Crescenta, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 200 N block El Camino Real, 5:30 p.m.

• Felony grand theft: money/labor/property - 100 block Chesterfield Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 7000 block Avenida Encinas, 4:27 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 17500 block Los Morros, 4:06 p.m.